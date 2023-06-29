Martinique vs Panama: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Gold Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have the leaders of group C playing each other. It’s going to be Martinique facing Panama at Red Bull Arena. Here’s how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Martinique vs Panama online free in the US on Fubo]

Martinique have been able to use their momentum coming from the preliminary round. They are one of the three teams that entered the tournament that way, but they also started with a win over El Salvador. Another win is going to send them to the quarterfinals.

Panama had a huge matchup in the first game with the goal of qualifying for the next round. However, they defeated Costa Rica in that meaningful game to be in a good position. Getting a win in this one means an automatic spot in the knockout stage.

Martinique vs Panama: Kick-Off Time

Martinique will challenge Panama at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Friday, June 30.

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Denmark: 00:30 AM (July 1)

France: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Germany: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Israel: 1:30 AM (July 1)

Jamaica: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 6:30 AM (July 1)

Martinique: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Norway: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Panama: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Spain: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Sweden: 00:30 AM (July 1)

Switzerland: 00:30 AM (July 1)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

How to watch Martinique vs Panama in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 2

Martinique: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Panama: ESPN Norte, ViX, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com