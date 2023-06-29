Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have the leaders of group C playing each other. It’s going to be Martinique facing Panama at Red Bull Arena. Here’s how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.
Martinique have been able to use their momentum coming from the preliminary round. They are one of the three teams that entered the tournament that way, but they also started with a win over El Salvador. Another win is going to send them to the quarterfinals.
Panama had a huge matchup in the first game with the goal of qualifying for the next round. However, they defeated Costa Rica in that meaningful game to be in a good position. Getting a win in this one means an automatic spot in the knockout stage.
Martinique vs Panama: Kick-Off Time
Martinique will challenge Panama at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Friday, June 30.
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Denmark: 00:30 AM (July 1)
France: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Germany: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Israel: 1:30 AM (July 1)
Jamaica: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 6:30 AM (July 1)
Martinique: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 4:30 PM
Netherlands: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Norway: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Panama: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Serbia: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Spain: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Sweden: 00:30 AM (July 1)
Switzerland: 00:30 AM (July 1)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
How to watch Martinique vs Panama in your country
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 2
Martinique: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Panama: ESPN Norte, ViX, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, Arena Sport 3P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, RMC Sport 1
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com
