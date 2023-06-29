El Salvador vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Gold Cup in your country

Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have a group C game between teams in need. It’s going to be El Salvador challenging Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena. Know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica online free in the US on Fubo]

El Salvador are now under pressure to qualify for the quarterfinals because of how their first game went. Despite the matchup with Martinique seemed favorable, they lost 2-1. They have to play better considering another loss might eliminate them depending on the other result of the group.

Costa Rica also had a very disappointing first step in the tournament showing they are far from what they were not too long ago. They were defeated by Panama, so they can’t make any more mistakes either. A loss could mean an automatic exit for them.

El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

El Salvador will face Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Friday, June 30.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Germany: 2:30 AM (July 1)

El Salvador: 6:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 AM (July 1)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 1)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Norway: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 1)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Spain: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 1)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 1)

UK: 1:30 AM (July 1)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

How to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, ViX, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

El Salvador: Star+, ViX, ESPN Norte

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: ViX

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com