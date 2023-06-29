Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will have a group C game between teams in need. It’s going to be El Salvador challenging Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena. Know how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.
El Salvador are now under pressure to qualify for the quarterfinals because of how their first game went. Despite the matchup with Martinique seemed favorable, they lost 2-1. They have to play better considering another loss might eliminate them depending on the other result of the group.
Costa Rica also had a very disappointing first step in the tournament showing they are far from what they were not too long ago. They were defeated by Panama, so they can’t make any more mistakes either. A loss could mean an automatic exit for them.
El Salvador vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time
El Salvador will face Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Friday, June 30.
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Germany: 2:30 AM (July 1)
El Salvador: 6:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 AM (July 1)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 1)
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Norway: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 1)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Spain: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 1)
Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 1)
UK: 1:30 AM (July 1)
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
How to watch El Salvador vs Costa Rica in your country
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, ViX, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
El Salvador: Star+, ViX, ESPN Norte
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: ViX
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Fubo (free trial), UniMás, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com
