Group D of the 2023 Gold Cup will have Cuba facing Guadeloupe. This Matchday 2 game will take place at Shell Energy Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Cuba vs Guadeloupe online free in the US on Fubo]

Cuba are the only team in the group without points. However, they still have enough opportunities to fight for a place in the quarterfinals. In the first game of the schedule, they were defeated by Guatemala 1-0.

Guadeloupe arrived in the tournament with plenty of rhythm having played the qualification. They also started off in a great way with a 1-1 tie against a candidate like Canada. The result gets added to the clear wins over Antigua & Barbuda and Guyana they got in the preliminary round.

When will Cuba vs Guadeloupe be played?

Cuba will challenge Guadeloupe on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup this Saturday, July 1. The game will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Cuba vs Guadeloupe in the US

The game between Cuba and Guadeloupe on Matchday 2 of the 2023 Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, and TUDN.com are the other options.