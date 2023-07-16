Manchester United will face Lyon in what will be an international club friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

Manchester United‘s 2022/2023 season was a rollercoaster ride, marked by various highs and lows. Despite a shaky start, the team managed to exceed expectations and finish the season on a much brighter note. However, as a club with a relentless desire for success, the “Red Devils” are determined to ensure they are fully prepared for the upcoming 2023/2024 campaign.

To kickstart their preparations, Manchester United are looking to engage in challenging friendly matches against strong continental opponents. Olympique de Lyon, renowned for their competitiveness, have historically proven to be tough adversaries. Although Lyon had a disappointing previous season, finishing five points behind Lille, the last team to qualify for an international cup, they are eager to turn things around and make a significant impact this season.

When will Manchester United vs Lyon be played?

The international club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon will be played this Wednesday, July 19 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Manchester United vs Lyon: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Lyon

This international club friendly game between Manchester United and Lyon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes.