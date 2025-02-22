Where to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Las Palmas and Barcelona will face each other in a Matchday 25 clash during the 2024/25 La Liga season. Here’s a rundown of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the action live on TV or through streaming.

Barcelona face a crucial matchup as they sit atop the standings with 51 points following their win over Rayo Vallecano, tied with Real Madrid and one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. Securing all three points is vital to maintain their position at the summit.

On the other side, Las Palmas are fighting to avoid relegation, sitting in 17th place with the same points as Valencia but boasting a better goal difference. Desperate for points, Las Palmas will aim to pull off an upset despite the daunting challenge of facing Barcelona.

When will the Las Palmas vs Barcelona match be played?

Las Palmas take on Barcelona on Saturday, February 22, for the Matchday 25 of the 2024-2025 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jasper Cillessen of UD Las Palmas – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Las Palmas vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Las Palmas vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Barcelona streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.