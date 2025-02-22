Canelo Alvarez sent shockwaves through the boxing world by announcing a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, a prominent Saudi Arabian figure in sports. This unexpected agreement surprised many, as fans had anticipated an announcement for a highly publicized fight between Canelo and Jake Paul in May. The Saudi intervention appears to have disrupted previous plans, leaving many to speculate about the reasons behind this sudden shift.

Initially, the potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul generated significant buzz. Fans were eager to see the veteran champion face off against the controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer. However, negotiations between the two camps reached a stalemate, and Jake Paul’s team has since revealed the key reasons behind the breakdown.

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Paul’s promotional team, provided clarity on the failed negotiations in an interview with CNN: “In the end, it failed because they wanted to do it on pay-per-view at the last minute, and we had committed to our distribution partner, Netflix. We refused to give in, and they refused to give in,” Bidarian explained.

The primary point of contention was the distribution model. While Paul’s team was committed to streaming the fight on Netflix, Canelo’s camp insisted on a traditional pay-per-view (PPV) approach. This fundamental disagreement ultimately led to the collapse of the deal.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Edgar Berlanga during the 12th round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia’s role in Canelo’s decision

Bidarian also revealed that Canelo received an alternative offer: a lucrative four-fight deal with Saudi Arabia. This offer reportedly influenced Canelo’s decision to abandon the Paul fight and pursue other opportunities. The Saudi deal not only derailed the highly anticipated bout but also left Jake Paul without the marquee matchup he had been seeking.

Jake Paul’s composed response

In contrast to his earlier fiery statements, Jake Paul has adopted a more reflective and composed stance regarding the situation. “It is definitely God’s plan. It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be even better for me when it does. He should have beaten me when I wasn’t as skilled as him,” Paul said, expressing acceptance and confidence in his future.

Paul’s calm demeanor suggests he is willing to wait for the right moment to face Canelo, potentially when he feels more prepared and the circumstances are more favorable.

What’s next for Canelo and Jake Paul?

While the Canelo-Paul fight is off the table for now, both fighters are moving forward with their respective careers. Canelo’s four-fight deal with Saudi Arabia promises to keep him in the spotlight, while Jake Paul continues to build his reputation in the boxing world. For now, fans will have to wait and see if these two stars will eventually cross paths in the ring.

