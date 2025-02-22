Trending topics:
Where to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United live in the USA: 2025 MLS

LAFC will face Minnesota United on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ryan Hollingshead of LAFC
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesRyan Hollingshead of LAFC

Los Angeles FC will face off against Minnesota United on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch LAFC vs Minnesota United live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Los Angeles FC opened their season with an unexpected 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup, a result that caught many off guard given Colorado’s underdog status.

Looking to bounce back and make a stronger push in the MLS, LAFC are setting its sights on competing for the title this year. Their next challenge comes in the form of Minnesota United, a team eager for redemption after reaching the 2024 Conference semifinals, only to be knocked out by the eventual champions, the LA Galaxy.

When will the LAFC vs Minnesota United match be played?

LAFC take on Minnesota United this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United – Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

LAFC vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

see also

How to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United in the USA

Tune in to Fubo, which offers a free trial, to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between LAFC and Minnesota United live in the USA. Other options are MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

