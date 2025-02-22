Where to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Los Angeles FC will face off against Minnesota United on 2025 MLS Matchday 1. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Los Angeles FC opened their season with an unexpected 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup, a result that caught many off guard given Colorado’s underdog status.

Looking to bounce back and make a stronger push in the MLS, LAFC are setting its sights on competing for the title this year. Their next challenge comes in the form of Minnesota United, a team eager for redemption after reaching the 2024 Conference semifinals, only to be knocked out by the eventual champions, the LA Galaxy.

When will the LAFC vs Minnesota United match be played?

LAFC take on Minnesota United this Saturday, February 22, in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Minnesota United in the USA

Tune in to Fubo, which offers a free trial, to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between LAFC and Minnesota United live in the USA. Other options are MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.