There will be a very interesting friendly game at Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego, California. It’s going to be Mexico playing Cameroon to prepare for the matchups they have ahead. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Mexico are going to have a very busy month. This friendly is the final step in their preparation before travelling to Las Vegas to face the United States. That’s their biggest goal considering the matchup at Allegiant Stadium is the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League.

Their schedule won’t slow down after that even if they lose because they would have to play for the third place. The road has more challenges in June with the Gold Cup. Honduras, Haiti, and Qatar are the three games they are going to play next.

When will Mexico vs Cameroon be played?

Mexico will face Cameroon in a friendly game this Saturday, June 10. The game will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, in San Diego, California.

Mexico vs Cameroon: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Cameroon in the US

The friendly game between Mexico and Cameroon will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, and Univision NOW are the other options.