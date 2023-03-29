The 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League will deliver amazing matchups for the finals in Las Vegas. Read here to check out all the details about when the knockout stages will be played.

The 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League has been spectacular with 12 teams playing in the top tier trying to clinch a berth in the spectacular finals. In a resemblance of UEFA's format in Europe, the tournament has served to give each squad in the region a true chance to develop and qualify, for example, to other competitions like the Gold Cup.

In League A, the most important of CONCACAF, Mexico survived a thrilling group stage against a fierce rival such as Jamaica and Panama got a historic victory in Pool B facing Costa Rica. Meanwhile, Canada are still on the rise after eliminating Honduras and the United States took care of business in Group D over El Salvador.

So, the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League has its four teams for the finals: Mexico, United States, Canada and Panama. Read here to check out the details of the draw, dates and where this knockout stage will be played.

When will the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals be played?

The 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played from June 15th to June 18th and the matchups were determined based on the performances of the participants during the group stage of the tournament. United States (1), Panama (2), Canada (3) and Mexico (4). There was no draw involved.

The United States will face Mexico on Thursday, June 15th at 10PM (ET). Prior to that blockbuster semifinal, Panama will play against Canada at 7PM (ET). Both winners of these matches qualify to the final scheduled for Sunday, June 18th at 8:30 PM (ET). There will also be a game for third-place on that dame day at 6PM (ET).

Where will the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals be played?

The 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The semifinals, the third-place match and the final are all scheduled for thousands of fans to enjoy the spectacular venue in Nevada.