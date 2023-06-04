Mexico will play against Guatemala in what will be a 2023 international friendly match. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Mexico vs Guatemala online free in the US on Fubo]

The next World Cup will have the participation of more teams and that is why each confederation will have one or more places available for their teams. And that is a perfect opportunity for teams that are always close to the final qualifying phases, but it is also the perfect opportunity to prepare for what will be the Concacaf Gold Cup.

On one side will be one of the main candidates to be proclaimed champions, Mexico, who after a frustrating 2022 World Cup, want to improve what they have done and prepare the team for 2026. On the other side will be Guatemala, a team that dreams of doing a good performance in the continental tournament and perhaps dreaming of fighting for a place in the 2026 World Cup.

When will Mexico vs Guatemala be played?

This international friendly match between Mexico and Guatemala that will take place at the El Kraken Stadium, in Sinaloa, Mexico will be played this Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Guatemala

Mexico and Guatemala will play this international friendly match and it will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, UniMás.