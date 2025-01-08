Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger criticizes Russell Wilson before Steelers vs Ravens in playoffs

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hold back as he calls out Russell Wilson ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' crucial playoff showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ben Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesBen Roethlisberger former quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Roethlisberger, the legend who won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers, was very critical of Russell Wilson after Pittsburgh’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson wasted a lot of time on the final drive when his team had the chance to kick a field goal trailing 19-17. In a surprising turn of events, the veteran’s clock management was terrible and Big Ben didn’t miss the chance to criticize him for it in his podcast Footbalhin.

“This week, late in that game, last drive of the game, Russ scrambles out to the right. Russ kind of lowers his shoulder, tries to kind of run a guy over. In that situation, getting out of bounds is the most important thing. Get out of bounds and save the time. No one is gonna look at you and be like, ‘Oh, he’s soft. He got outta bounds.’ No, they’re gonna be like: ‘That’s a good smart play.’ Know when to do that and when not to do it.”

Advertisement

Who will be starting QB for Steelers against Ravens?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens despite the four-game losing streak. This was Ben Roethlisberger’s prediction for that Wild Card round game in the playoffs. “Ravens win. Sorry.”

NFL News: Russell Wilson makes incredible and emotional Super Bowl promise to Steelers legend

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson makes incredible and emotional Super Bowl promise to Steelers legend

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NHL announces shocking 2026 Winter Classic, Stadium Series locations, featuring Bruins and Rangers
NHL

NHL announces shocking 2026 Winter Classic, Stadium Series locations, featuring Bruins and Rangers

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game
NBA

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs San Antonio Spurs live in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Chris Paul makes candid admission about Spurs' struggles this NBA season
NBA

Chris Paul makes candid admission about Spurs' struggles this NBA season

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Net worth, contracts and legacy
NFL

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh: Net worth, contracts and legacy

Better Collective Logo