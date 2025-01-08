Ben Roethlisberger, the legend who won the Super Bowl twice with the Steelers, was very critical of Russell Wilson after Pittsburgh’s latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson wasted a lot of time on the final drive when his team had the chance to kick a field goal trailing 19-17. In a surprising turn of events, the veteran’s clock management was terrible and Big Ben didn’t miss the chance to criticize him for it in his podcast Footbalhin.

“This week, late in that game, last drive of the game, Russ scrambles out to the right. Russ kind of lowers his shoulder, tries to kind of run a guy over. In that situation, getting out of bounds is the most important thing. Get out of bounds and save the time. No one is gonna look at you and be like, ‘Oh, he’s soft. He got outta bounds.’ No, they’re gonna be like: ‘That’s a good smart play.’ Know when to do that and when not to do it.”

Who will be starting QB for Steelers against Ravens?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens despite the four-game losing streak. This was Ben Roethlisberger’s prediction for that Wild Card round game in the playoffs. “Ravens win. Sorry.”