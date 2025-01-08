NHL announces shocking 2026 Winter Classic, Stadium Series locations, featuring Bruins and Rangers

The NHL had previously hinted at where the next Winter Classic would take place, and commissioner Gary Bettman stated it was taking place in a surprising location, that’d shock everybody. After much buzz and rumored matchups, the league announced the 2026 Winter Classic and 2026 Stadium Series, featuring two Original Six franchises, the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins.

These news were just what fans in Manhattan and Boston needed. Both teams are going through really rough stretches in the 2024-25 NHL campaign, and perhaps having something to look forward to next season is in their best interest.

The Rangers are mired in the bottom of the Metro Division, having lost fourteen of their past twenty games. New York hasn’t won in consecutive outings since November 20. The Broadway Blueshirts are falling apart, and looking soulless in the concrete jungle.

The present isn’t much kinder to Boston, though. The Bruins have lost five in a row, and are stumbling down from the top of the Atlantic into a battlefield for the wildcard berths.

The New York Rangers shake hands with the New York Islanders following the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Regardless, both franchises still group large markets and fanbases, and are pivotal for the NHL, in terms of audience and revenue. Thus, it came as no surprise when they were named to participate in next season’s outdoor games. However, what was truly surprising was the location the league chose.

The 2026 Winter Classic will take place in Miami, Florida. Yes, you read that right. The Florida Panthers are set to host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park on January 2. The game promises to be a significant challenge and a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final. However, an even greater odyssey awaits the league: ensuring the ice rink stays frozen in the heart of South Florida.

Stadium Series

The NHL’s Stadium Series, the second outdoor event of the league, will stay in Florida in 2026, as well. The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Boston Bruins on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers boat will witness its waters froze over, as the Bruins and Lightning clash on the ice.

The two sides last met in the postseason during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when Tampa Bay gentleman swept Boston in the second round, enroute to their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on February 26, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

How many times did each team appear in an outdoor game?

The Florida Panthers will feature in an outdoor game for the first time during the 2026 Winter Classic. With their appearance, the Utah Hockey Club is the only team left to not play in the elements, as the Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t either, but will play in the 2025 Stadium Series.

New York has played in four outdoor games and will make its fifth appearance in 2026. Tampa Bay appeared in the 2022 Stadium Series against the Nashville Predators. Whereas the Bruins will play their fifth game, as well in 2026.