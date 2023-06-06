Mexico and Guatemala will face each other in what will be a 2023 international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Guatemala online free in the US on Fubo]

The next World Cup that will take place in 2026 will have the participation of a greater number of participants, and that is a perfect opportunity for many teams to qualify for the most important soccer tournament for the first time. That is the case of Guatemala, for whom it will be important not only to make good qualifiers, but also to have a good performance in the Gold Cup.

The Guatemalan team has had a slight growth and hopes to reach the final phases of the qualifiers and the continental tournament. And for this, nothing better than preparing with one of the most important teams in Concacaf, Mexico, who seek to rebuild the team in order to win this Gold Cup and have a competitive team in the World Cup.

Mexico vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live, VIX+, TUDN, Azteca Sports Live, Azteca 7

USA: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, UniMás.