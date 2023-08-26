Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023-24 LALIGA season is well underway and Barcelona want to continue gaining momentum when they visit Villarreal in the third week of the Spanish league. ESPN+ will broadcast this match and all LALIGA games in the United States.

[Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live on ESPN+]

Last time out, the reigning LALIGA champions took care of business against Cádiz to claim their first victory of the season. Previously, Xavi Hernández’s men failed to break the deadlock against Getafe and had to settle with a goalless draw.

Therefore, this game is about starting to string good results together for Barça. Villarreal, however, also want to pick up where they left off after beating Mallorca on the road. In the first week, they suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Betis.

When will Villarreal vs Barcelona be played?

Villarreal and Barcelona will face each other in the third round of the 2023-2024 LALIGA season on Sunday, August 27 at Estadio de la Cerámica. Don’t miss the opportunity to watch this match live on ESPN+.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona in the US

The game to be played between Villarreal and Barcelona on Matchday 3 of the 2023-24 LALIGA season will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

Sign up here and enjoy this and all the matches of the Spanish league season.