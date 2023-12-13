In a strange case, the Welsh Cymru Premier side Pontypridd could be deducted 141 points. Yes, 141 points. The historic sanction may come after the federation found true the allegations of player contract breaches. At the moment Pontypridd has only been deducted six points.



Pontypridd was found guilty by the Football Association of Wales for all 18 of the charges brought against them. The club sits next to last in the Cymru Premier.



The federation issued a statement on Monday, stating what the punishment was for their findings. While this season the club was deducted six points, next season the federation will add on 135 points, basically condemning them to play in last all of next year if the sanction finally goes through.



Pontypridd United’s offenses



According to the Daily Mirror, the side had fielded an ineligible player and if found guilty before the end of the 2024-25 season, the rest of the deduction will take effect.



“An investigation by the Football Association of Wales into the contractual status of players at Pontypridd United was undertaken following complaints made by players of alleged breaches of their professional contracts” was the statement by the Welsh FA read.



Pontypridd were removed from the Welsh Cup for the rest of the season before the investigation began but can continue to play in the Cymru League Cup and the domestic league.