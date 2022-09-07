West Ham and FCSB will face-off at the London Olympic Stadium for Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this Europa League match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.
West Ham had to play in the previous qualifying round to be part of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. It was a two-legged matchup against Denmark's side Viborg. Now, the team managed by David Moyes will have to manage between the Premier League and the European tournament.
On the other side, FCSB had a rough start in the Romanian League, where the team managed by Anton Petrea is in the 13th place after 7 matchdays. In fact, they were the runners-up to the Romanian League title last season. Now, they will have to choose which tournament is more important for them.
West Ham vs FCSB: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bahamas: 3:00 PM
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Friday)
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Brunei: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Eswatini: 9:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
Fiji: 7:00 AM (Thursday)
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Guyana: 3:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM (Friday)
Papua New Guinea: 5:30 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Romania: 10:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Friday)
Solomon Islands: 6:00 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (Friday)
Sudan: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
West Ham vs FCSB: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Belize: ESPN2
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Burundi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Romania: VOYO, Pro TV
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport Variety, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial)
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now