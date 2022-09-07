West Ham will host FCSB at the London Olympic Stadium on Thursday for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out how to watch or live stream free this Europa League game in your country.

West Ham vs FCSB: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

West Ham and FCSB will face-off at the London Olympic Stadium for Matchday 1 of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Here you will find out the kick-off time of this Europa League match, and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to stream live free this matchup.

West Ham had to play in the previous qualifying round to be part of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. It was a two-legged matchup against Denmark's side Viborg. Now, the team managed by David Moyes will have to manage between the Premier League and the European tournament.

On the other side, FCSB had a rough start in the Romanian League, where the team managed by Anton Petrea is in the 13th place after 7 matchdays. In fact, they were the runners-up to the Romanian League title last season. Now, they will have to choose which tournament is more important for them.

West Ham vs FCSB: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bahamas: 3:00 PM

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Friday)

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Brunei: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eswatini: 9:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Fiji: 7:00 AM (Thursday)

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Guyana: 3:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM (Friday)

Papua New Guinea: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Romania: 10:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Friday)

Solomon Islands: 6:00 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (Friday)

Sudan: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

West Ham vs FCSB: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Belize: ESPN2

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Calcio, DAZN, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN7 Malta

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Romania: VOYO, Pro TV

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 10

Sudan: beIN Sports English 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, SuperSport Variety, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial)

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now



