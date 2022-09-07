The 49-year-old German manager was sacked in the morning after a poor run of form and issues with certain players.

The Thomas Tuchel era at Chelsea is over. The manager was fired, or “parted ways” with the club, after a poor defeat in ‘The Blues’ opening game in the UEFA Champions League. The 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb was just the icing on the cake, Chelsea also began their Premier League season on the wrong note losing two of their first five matches.

Recently the team had sort of been in a disarray, with players coming in and out of the lineup and despite a massive attacking force including Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, and Kai Havertz, offense was wanting.

Rumors of players, especially Pulisic, being unhappy at the club were mounting and with the poor run of form it forced the club heads hands. Now Chelsea must pay Tuchel and his staff a huge payout clause.

How much does Chelsea have to pay Thomas Tuchel after firing?

Chelsea will have to pay Tuchel in the range of $14.8 million with an additional $2 million being paid to his coaching staff. Reports out of the UK indicate that Tuchel was supposed to be sacked before their Champions League opener, but the club did not pull the trigger.

The Daily Mail is reporting that “cracks” between the players and the manager began during the US preseason tour. It is also being reported that Tuchel did not see eye to eye with the direction the new club owner Todd Boehly has for the club.

On the field, Tuchel has a history of being a hard and pushing manager, similar issues arose during his time at PSG which also resulted in his sacking. Tuchel’s time at Chelsea was a bit up and down but he still managed three major championships, none bigger than the UEFA Champions League in 2020/21. He was also runner up in three domestic cups.