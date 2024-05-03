With Al Hilal's win on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr have no margin for error to keep their Saudi Pro League title aspirations alive.

Even though it looks unlikely at this point, Al Nassr are not giving up hope in their quest for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title. But in order to get the job done, Cristiano Ronaldo and company need to finish the season strongly and hope other results work in their favor.

With a 3-0 win over Al Taawoun on Friday, Al Hilal continue atop the standings with 83 points, 12 clear of Al Nassr after 29 rounds. With five games to go, Ronaldo‘s side has no margin for error.

The chances are slim, but there are still a few scenarios left where Luis Castro’s men could end the season at the top of the table. Ideally, Al Nassr need to win all five games left to reach 86 points. In that case, they’ll need Al Hilal to claim less than three points in the final five matches of the season.

Al Nassr forced to finish with more points than Al Hilal due to tiebreaking rules

In the event both sides finish tied on points, Al Hilal will gain the upper hand due to the head-to-head record during the season (they beat Ronaldo’s team 3-0 both times they met in the league).

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the AFC Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match between Al-Nassr and Al Ain at Al -Awwal Stadium on March 11, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, Al Nassr need to finish the campaign with more points than Al Hilal in order to win the league. Another scenario that could see CR7 celebrate the title is if Al Nassr win four and draw one (13 points) to reach 84 points, but that would only work if Jorge Jesus’ boys lose all five games. And based on how the leaders have performed so far, it looks unlikely.

Al Hilal’s impressive run too good for Al Nassr

Al Hilal have been unstoppable this term, avoiding defeat in 29 league fixtures so far with 27 wins and just two draws. Their unbelievable campaign includes a fantastic 22-game winning streak as Jesus’ side has shown no signs of slowing down.

Despite having the league’s top scorer in Ronaldo (29 goals), Al Nassr couldn’t keep up with that level in the Saudi Pro League as they won 23 times, drew twice and lost on four occasions.