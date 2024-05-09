Cristiano Ronaldo is just one step away of breaking a historic record in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is rewriting history books this season in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. It’s almost certain that he will be the top scorer of the tournament, but, now there’s a bigger milestone at stake.

CR7 scored once again facing Al Okhdood to reach 33 goals in an extraordinary campaign. That’s puts him one behind the all-time record for the league which belongs to Abderrazak Hamdallah (34 goals in the 2018-2019 season).

Considering Cristiano’s pace on Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese legend has a great chance to achieve that number. Al Nassr still have three games remaining in the calendar.

In another impressive stat, Ronaldo already has 53 goals this season in all competitions. That could lead him to once again be the top scorer in the world in a calendar year (2024), above names like Erling Haaland or Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having another great season with Al Nassr (Getty Images)

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 891 goals in his career. That’s why the 900 goals could be within reach during the 2024 UEFA Euro playing for Portugal next summer in Germany.

Then, CR7 wants more. “It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”