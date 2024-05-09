The Lakers fired coach Darvin Ham.

LeBron James reportedly didn’t trust him.

Byron Scott says they should hire LeBron as their new coach.

Byron Scott Talks About The Lakers’ Coaching Search

The Los Angeles Lakers will have their fourth coach in seven years with LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has earned a reputation for being a bit of a coach killer, as he has his fair share of coaches over the years.

Of course, that’s normal when you play for more than two decades in the NBA. Still, James has had a power struggle with multiple coaches in the past, and he even tried to get Erik Spoelstra fired.

With that in mind, the Lakers could have a tough time finding someone to replace Darvin Ham. That’s why team legend Byron Scott claimed they should allow LeBron to coach the team.

Byron Scott Says LeBron Should Coach The Lakers

“It’s obvious to me that he’s making a lot of decisions that’s going on in this organization – from a coach’s standpoint to a player’s standpoint. So, if you allow him to make those decisions, sit on the bench and make those decisions as well. Be the head coach. Player-head coach, go back to the Bill Russell days,” Scott said on The Carton Show.

Scott explained that James has always needed someone to take the blame for his team’s shortcomings, so they might as well just give him the keys to the car and roll with it:

“You got to have a scapegoat in that seat, as they’ve had the last four years. You had Frank Vogel, who won a championship with them and the next year he was gone. Darvin Ham went to the Western Conference Finals last year, and now boom, he’s gone. So what are you looking for? What do you need?” he added.

No NBA team has had a player-coach since the 70s, and that’s very unlikely to happen. Also, James might not be willing to deal with all that pressure at this point in his career.