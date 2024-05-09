Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft don't exactly get alone. They put their differences aside to honor Tom Brady, but they also made it loud and clear that there's still beef between them.

To say that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft don’t get along might be a bit of an understatement. Despite having the most successful partnership in recent NFL history, things didn’t end well for them.

The New England Patriots owner let Belichick go after another disappointing season. Then, he made sure the Atlanta Falcons didn’t hire him as their next head coach.

That’s why it was kind of surprising to see them both take the stage during Tom Brady’s roast. And even though they had seemingly buried the hatchet, Patriots players recently revealed that wasn’t the case at all.

There Was Big Tension Between Robert Kraft And Bill Belichick

“Pre-show, we’re in the green room,” Edelman said, per ProFootballTalk. “Randy (Moss), Drew (Bledsoe), me, (Rob) Gronk, we were just chilling in there. Bill was opening up, he’s having fun, he’s talking war stories, talking rookies. Doing sh*t we know what Bill’s about about but it was like amplified, because he’s excited to see guys because he doesn’t have a job anymore.”

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Apparently, things got so uncomfortable as soon as they got together in the room that Julian Edelman literally had to get away from there as soon as he could:

“Then Kraft walks in,” Bledsoe said. “The tension in that room — could cut f*cking glass,” Edelman said. “That was so awkward. I just walked away. I didn’t want to be in there.”

At the end of the day, it was nice to see both put their differences aside to honor the greatest player in franchise history. Whether things will ever be okay between them, however, it’s a hwhole different story.