Cristiano Ronaldo has taken home the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for March as he continues to shine for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a fantastic season in Saudi Arabia, and of course, his performances didn’t go unnoticed by the Saudi Pro League authorities. In fact, the Al Nassr superstar has once again been named Player of the Month.

The Portuguese striker was handed the prize for March minutes before kick-off in the league fixture against Al Khaleej on Saturday. This is the fourth time he gets the recognition this term.

Ronaldo had already been named Player of the Month in August, September, and December. Cristiano once again stood out in March with four goals. After scoring the game-winning penalty against Al Ahli, the 39-year-old bagged a hat-trick against Al Tai to help his side win 5-1.

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend has been unstoppable in Saudi Arabia this season, leading the league’s scoring charts with an impressive 29 goals while he’s second for the most assists with 10, just one shy of leader Riyad Mahrez.

Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to an Al-Nassr game.

Ronaldo can still win a trophy with Al Nassr this season

Al Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 71 points, nine shy of leaders Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. With only five games left for Luis Castro’s side, the league title looks a bit unlikely at this point.

However, Ronaldo and company still have a great chance of finishing the season with a piece of silverware in the King Cup of Champions. On Wednesday, Al Nassr will play Al Khaleej for a place in the grand final.