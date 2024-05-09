Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will clash in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Curiously, the German side happen to be expecting €25m from Los Blancos soon.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is already giving us interesting storylines. For instance, the Spanish giants are set to pay more money to the German side for the Jude Bellingham transfer.

Last summer, Los Blancos pulled off the Englishman’s signing from Dortmund on a €103 million deal, with an extra 30 per cent (€30.9 million) in add-ons. And it looks like one of those clauses has already been triggered.

According to German outlet BILD, one of the bonuses included in the deal was that Dortmund will receive €25 million if Real Madrid won LaLiga or the UEFA Champions League in six years (the length of Bellingham’s contract).

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already secured the LaLiga title in Bellingham’s first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid would have to pay Dortmund that extra bonus.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after the team’s victory and reaching the UEFA Champions League Final following the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

The terms of the payment are undisclosed, but it’s safe to say Bellingham’s success in the Spanish capital is beneficial for Dortmund. Of course, the upcoming Champions League final will be the exception, as the Germans will be looking for their second European triumph.

Jude Bellingham’s amazing first season with Real Madrid

While Bellingham’s arrival looked promising, not even the most optimistic people would have thought the English midfielder would make such an immediate impact at the Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has shown an unknown aspect of his game, being extremely prolific for the Merengue in his first year at the club. With an impressive 22 goals this term, Jude is just two goals shy of the 24 times he found the net for Dortmund from 2020 to 2023.

Bellingham came up clutch in crucial moments of the campaign, scoring the game-winning goals in both Clasicos against Barcelona in LaLiga. His stock has significantly risen in Madrid, and the future looks even brighter.