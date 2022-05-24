The Uruguayan goal scorer said his goodbyes to Atlético Madrid and is turning his focus on to his next big move and the World Cup in Qatar.

What Luis Suárez is looking for in his next move ahead of the 2022 World Cup

Luis Suárez is one of the best goal scorers of his generation and a top 5 striker in the last decade. After two years at Atlético Madrid, which saw the 35-year-old help Diego Simeone’s side to the LaLiga title in 2020/21, it is time to think about what comes next, especially with his final World Cup looming.

Suárez scored 32 goals across two seasons in LaLiga and continued to play a big role for Uruguay during World Cup qualification. Now speaking to Spanish radio program El Larguero, the striker is thinking about a move that will have him in the best condition come Qatar 2022.

In the interview Suárez stated he is not looking for a money move but rather strong European competition ahead of World Cup 2022. Here are some options or possible destinations for Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer.

Luis Suárez on his future

In speaking to El Larguero the former Barcelona striker stated, “I am in Madrid waiting for the children to finish school and then I will make the best decision to compete and have a high level, which is the requirement of the World Cup".

Suárez has been rumored to return to South America, or move to Liga MX, and MLS but the rugged striker has no intentions of leaving the European elite. "You laugh because there are people who tell you ‘It would be an offer...' (China, Qatar, Arabia) but I don't think about money, Europe is what calls you the most. They call you from South America, from Brazil, from Mexico, Argentina, but honestly my mentality is for the competitive level here (Europe), I have my head here".

According to various reports even at 35 Luis Suárez has a lot to offer many teams in Europe and clubs ranging from Aston Villa, Ajax, Sevilla, and Inter Milan have all been connected to Luis Suárez.

Aston Villa could be an early contender for the striker given his great relationship with manager Steven Gerrard, but Ajax have also opened the doors to their once captain and the chance of Champions League soccer could lure the Uruguayan.