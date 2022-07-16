Manchester United have welcomed Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez this week, and they are now set to integrate their two new signings into the team. Here, find out when the Danish midfielder and the Argentine defender could make their Red Devils debut.

Manchester United have announced a three-year deal with Christian Eriksen, who has become their second acquisition of the current summer transfer season. In the footsteps of Tyrell Malacia, Eriksen has arrived at Old Trafford after finally deciding where he wanted to go.

The Danish ace was debating whether he should stay at Brentford, the club that provided him the opportunity to restart his career. The other option was to join Erik ten Hag's initiative.

While Lisandro Martinez, United's third summer addition, is expected to finalize his €50 million transfer from Ajax this weekend. As soon as the Argentina international center-back lands in Manchester, he will face a medical examination, and the club will need to arrange for a visa for him.

When will Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez debut for Manchester United?

Christian Eriksen had been expected to go to Australia for the team's last two friendlies against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but that has now been ruled out. There are rumors that the Red Devils will not send their new acquisition on a long-haul journey to Australia since the club only has two games left before returning to Europe for the last two friendlies of their summer tour.

It is likely that the 30-year-old midfielder will resume training at Carrington next week and make his debut against Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30. A little over a day later, Manchester United will play Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, which will be Erik ten Hag's first home game in command of the club.

The Dutchman is expected to employ his whole team for the two friendlies, and the ex-Tottenham star might participate in both games, perhaps for half of each, as he works to be ready for the new season. In fact, Lisandro Martinez will not go to Australia either.

It seems that both players may train together at Carrington once their moves are confirmed. Atletico Madrid on July 30, and Rayo Vallecano on July 31, are options in which the Argentine defender might make his debut.