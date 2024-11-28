Jake Paul makes major revelation about his career-high earnings from Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul, the controversial influencer and boxer, has recently revealed that his fight against Mike Tyson generated millions of dollars in earnings. The bout, which took place earlier this month, generated high anticipation and attracted millions of viewers.

Although the outcome of the fight was controversial, with many questioning Tyson’s ability to compete at that level, there is no denying that the event was a financial success. According to Paul, his earnings exceeded all expectations, becoming the highest income of his career.

The fight between Paul and Mike Tyson was a historic event that attracted the attention of millions of viewers around the world. Despite his age and the health difficulties he had faced, Tyson showed great determination in accepting the challenge.

How Much Money Did Jake Paul Make in the Fight Against Mike Tyson?

During a recent appearance on his brother Logan’s Impaulsive podcast, Logan asked, “Is it true that you made $170 million from this fight?” “I made a lot of money, the most money I’ve ever made,“ his brother responded. “250 million people. It’s all downhill from here, I peaked.” While Paul didn’t provide his supporters with an exact figure, it’s safe to say that it was no small payday.

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Paul vs. Tyson: A Historic Fight

After the fight, Tyson expressed his gratitude for the experience and stated that he did not regret returning to the ring. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets for getting in the ring one last time,” Tyson wrote. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25 lbs in the hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

Jake Paul’s Future in Boxing

With these millionaire earnings, Paul consolidates himself as an important figure in the world of boxing. His influence and ability to generate interest in fights make him an attraction for promoters.

However, as his career progresses, Paul will need to prove his skill as a boxer and not simply as a media spectacle. Only time will tell if he can become a true contender in the world of professional boxing.

