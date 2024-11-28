NBA News: LeBron James’ son Bryce dominates 1v1 contest, follows in Bronny’s footsteps

The James family legacy in the NBA appears to be in good hands. Fans of LeBron James are buzzing on social media after watching his son, Bryce James, dominated a recent 1v1 contest. Many are already predicting that Bryce, like his older brother Bronny James, could one day follow in LeBron’s footsteps and make his mark in the NBA.

While LeBron led the Lakers to a win over the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA regular season, Bryce was live-streaming with one of today’s most popular influencers, Kai Cenat. Joined by Hollywood star Chris Hart, the three were engaging in some lighthearted fun when Bryce was challenged to show off his basketball skills.

The footage quickly went viral, showcasing Bryce’s impressive talent and fueling speculation that the young star could soon be making a name for himself on a much bigger stage.

After the contest, Bryce was seen smiling, while everyone in Cenat’s house enjoyed his performance. With talent that some attribute to LeBron’s genes, Bryce seems poised for a future in the NBA, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next.

Bryce James’ college future: Could Arizona be in the cards?

As the dust settles on Bronny James’ situation with the Lakers this season, Bryce is already making headlines in the world of college basketball. Several reports suggest that Bryce could be heading to the Arizona Wildcats, after videos and photos surfaced showing him wearing the team’s jersey.

Though Bryce currently plays for Sierra Canyon High School, speculation about his future is already heating up. However, his sister, Savannah, took to Instagram to clarify that Bryce has not yet committed to Arizona. She explained that the images were taken during a visit with LeBron, and not a sign of a formal commitment.

Colleges showing interest in Bryce James

According to 24/7 Sports, several top-tier colleges are already keeping a close eye on Bryce James, LeBron’s youngest son. With Bronny making his mark in the NBA and spending time in the G League, attention around Bryce has intensified. While Bryce is still in high school and a few years away from the NBA, there’s growing speculation that he could one day join his older brother Bronny in the league, possibly even sharing the floor with LeBron himself.

At this early stage, schools like USC, Ohio State, and Duquesne have already made their intentions clear, expressing strong interest in Bryce. The recruitment battle is expected to heat up over the coming months.

While Bryce remains focused on his high school career for now, his future looks promising. If all goes according to plan, he could become the next player in the James family to continue their legacy in the NBA alongside Bronny.