Bayer Leverkusen are determined to secure a spot in the grand final of the DFB Pokal as they go head-to-head with Fortuna Düsseldorf in the semi-finals. Discover all the vital information right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a meticulously chosen selection of streaming options designed specifically for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Bayer Leverkusen‘s season is poised to make history. With a significant 13-point lead over their immediate pursuers, Bayern Munich, in the Bundesliga standings, they are on track for their first-ever title in the competition. Additionally, they remain strong contenders in the Europa League. This season holds the potential for a remarkable triple crown, as Bayer Leverkusen emerge as the overwhelming favorites in the DFB Pokal.

The remaining teams in contention hail from lower divisions, further bolstering Leverkusen’s chances. Among them are their opponents for this match, Fortuna Düsseldorf, currently ranked third in Bundesliga 2. Fortuna will aim to pull off an upset against the Bundesliga leaders and disrupt their pursuit of multiple titles.

When will the Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf match be played?

The game for the 2023/2024 DFB Pokal semifinal between Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Düsseldorf will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf in the USA

This 2023/2024 DFB Pokal semifinal game between Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Düsseldorf will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN+.