Promising youngster set to join Lionel Messi and Mascherano’s Inter Miami project

The appointment of Argentine coach Javier Mascherano marks the dawn of a transformative chapter for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, as the team continues to build around its star player, Lionel Messi. Following the high-profile $15 million transfer of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, the club has set its sights on assembling a stronger, more competitive roster. Among the new additions is 25-year-old forward Tadeo Allende, who joins from LaLiga’s Celta de Vigo. However, he is not the only reinforcement arriving to support Messi and bolster the team, as a key signing from Portugal’s Primeira Liga is reportedly on the horizon.

“Inter Miami agree deal to sign Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia, deal in place for Venezuelan midfielder to join Leo Messi’s team. Permanent move for $2.5m plus 50% sell-on clause and add-ons also as part of package. Record transfer for Casa Pia,” stated the Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Telasco Segovia, the Venezuelan midfielder, has been playing in Europe since 2022, starting with Sampdoria’s U-19 squad before moving to Casa Pia AC in the Portuguese league. This season, he has made 15 appearances out of 17 games and scored twice. However, his true strength lies in his defensive capabilities, excelling in tackles and interceptions, making him a standout performer for his team. Segovia’s versatility also shines as he can adapt to a double-pivot midfield role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mascherano brings his experience from coaching Argentina’s U-20 National Team, where he scouted and developed South American talents. At Inter Miami, he aims to replicate this approach by signing players with potential and providing them with the necessary training and experience to thrive.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts in the game against the New England Revolution during the first half.

Advertisement

For Segovia, working alongside a seasoned midfielder like Sergio Busquets represents an invaluable opportunity for growth. At just 21 years old, Segovia has the potential to deliver exceptional performances and contribute to the club’s long-term success under Mascherano’s guidance.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami's Luis Suarez weighs in on Neymar's potential trade, recalls Barcelona era with Messi

Inter Miami aims for a long-term project beyond Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez

Inter Miami’s three marquee players, Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez are all over 35 years old and remain vital contributors to the team. Beyond their on-field performance, the trio plays a key role in mentoring and developing younger talents who can learn from their vast experience.

Advertisement

This mentorship is already evident with the integration of new signings Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende. However, Inter Miami is also focusing on nurturing young players already within the squad, such as Tomas Aviles. The 20-year-old defender, who joined from Racing Club in Argentina in 2023, has quickly established himself as one of the team’s standout performers and a promising talent for the future.

Another rising star is Federico Redondo, who turned down interest from European giants like Manchester City and FC Barcelona to join Inter Miami. Now, under the guidance of Sergio Busquets, Redondo is honing his skills as a defensive midfielder. At just 21 years old, he has already become one of the team’s most dependable players in this crucial role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Javier Mascherano’s strategy emphasizes the importance of youth development alongside veteran leadership. By blending the experience of Messi, Alba, and Suarez with the potential of emerging talents, Mascherano aims to create a team that excels in the present while securing its future sporting success.