Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Cub America live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul will receive Club America for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Get ready for all the details, including kickoff time and how to watch the match live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Carlos Rotondi of Cruz Azul
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportCarlos Rotondi of Cruz Azul

By Leonardo Herrera

Cruz Azul are set to take on Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Cub America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The capital’s fiercest rivalry is set for another showdown as Cruz Azul and Club America clash in a highly anticipated Derby. This matchup goes beyond the usual three points, serving as a rematch of the Clausura 2024 final. However, the circumstances surrounding the two teams couldn’t be more different this time around.

Cruz Azul enter the match in strong form, vying for the top spot in Liga MX with a game in hand, making them clear favorites. Meanwhile, Club America are struggling to find its footing, sitting outside the Requalification zone with just six points. Despite their contrasting trajectories, derbies have a way of defying expectations, making this clash one where anything can happen.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Cub America match be played?

Cruz Azul face Club America in the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024, scheduled for Saturday, August 31st, with kickoff at 11:10 PM (ET).

Alvaro Fidalgo of America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Cub America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM
CT: 10:10 PM
MT: 9:10 PM
PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Cub America in the USA

Catch all the action from the Liga MX Apertura 2024 as Cruz Azul takes on Club America in what promises to be an electrifying showdown. Don’t miss a moment—stream the match live nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in to TUDN, ViX or Univision for complete coverage.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

