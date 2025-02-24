Eagles’ AJ Brown opens up on relationship with Jalen Hurts: “Some reports are true, some aren’t”

AJ Brown finally achieved Super Bowl glory, making the wait since his arrival to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 well worth it. Teaming up with Jalen Hurts, who has been his quarterback since then, Brown has seen significant improvement in his career as a receiver. However, the duo hasn’t been immune to critiques and rumors regarding their relationship.

In the 2024 season, AJ Brown had a significant impact despite playing only 13 games, recording 1,079 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Brown discussed his relationship with Jalen Hurts, saying that “some reports are true, some aren’t” when it comes to their dynamic. Brown candidly admitted, “I’d be lying to tell you we never had any issues. We’re two alphas who want to be the best, and demand greatness from each other and everyone around us.”

Brown emphasized that their relationship is ultimately strong and focused on a common goal. He explained, “Me and him are good, man. We just wanna be great. And sometimes we bump heads, but that’s normal. And don’t nobody sweat it.. It’s normal.” Reflecting on the history of the team, Brown noted that comparisons to past duos like McNabb and T.O. amplify any tension “x10.”

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with A.J. Brown #11 in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Developing story…