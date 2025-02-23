Neymar scores Olympic goal for Santos: Have Messi or Ronaldo ever done it?

After struggling over the past year, Neymar has finally found his rhythm with a strong start to his second spell at Santos. The 33-year-old star has shown that he hasn’t lost his magic with an incredible Olympic goal. So, we revisit which other stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, have achieved the feat.

This is Neymar’s first Olympic goal and it came in the 27th minute of the match against Inter de Limeira on Sunday, Feb. 23rd, for the 12th round of the Campeonato Paulista. The star was being booed by local fans, but he didn’t faze and delivered a brilliant kick.

While Neymar has registered his first Olympic goal, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo have scored a direct goal from the corner kick in their professional careers. The two stars might have shattered many records, but this is one they are set to achieve.

On the other hand, players that have scored an Olympic goal, also known as Olimpico, include Toni Kroos, Diego Forlan, Thierry Henry, Angel Di María, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos and David Beckham, to name a few.

Meanwhile, former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe is the only player, male or female, to have ever scored an Olympic goal at the Olympics. She actually did the feat twice: in the 2012 London Games and in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Neymar celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar’s goal gave Santos a two-goal lead, and just five minutes later, he set up Tiquinho Soares for a third. After being booed by Inter fans, Neymar responded by striking a pose, reminiscent of one Cristiano Ronaldo often performed during his time at Real Madrid.

Following a goal drought in his first three matches since joining on a free transfer from Al-Hilal, the former Barcelona star found his rhythm with a goal and assist against Agua Santa ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Heading into the match against Inter, Santos had won four of their 12 league games and were aiming to top Group B with a win. As Neymar begins to regain his best form, more standout moments are expected.

