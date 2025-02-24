Trending topics:
MLB

Marcus Stroman sets spring training debut date with Yankees to prove he’s ready for the job

The time is nearing for Marcus Stroman, who will soon pitch in Spring Training with the New York Yankees in a sort of test to see how ready he is to be a starter.

By Richard Tovar

Marcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesMarcus Stroman #0 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

It’s worth noting that weeks ago, Marcus Stroman made it clear that he didn’t want to be a reliever and that his sole focus is as a starter. Now, the date is set for the New York Yankees to finally see if he’s ready for that crucial role from the mound.

According to official information from the Yankees, Stroman will take the mound in the Spring Training game on February 25 against the Minnesota Twins. He started 29 games in 2024, posting a 10-9 record and a 4.31 ERA, which is his second-highest career average since making his MLB debut in 2014.

It’s important to remember that Stroman wasn’t part of the 2024 World Series. He hasn’t played in the playoffs since 2016 when he was with the Toronto Blue Jays. To date, he has only five career starts in the postseason.

Stroman with Boone and other Yankees&#039; players

Stroman with Boone and other Yankees’ players during the 2024 season.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

