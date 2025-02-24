Yankees News: Aaron Boone sends a clear message on Jasson Domínguez despite Spring Training drop

Aaron Boone knows he must make all the necessary adjustments heading into the 2025 season, and one of the key issues to address is left field, where Jasson Domínguez is expected to play. However, during a recent Spring Training game, Domínguez lost a ball in the sun and dropped it in a game that ended in a Yankees loss.

Despite the miscue, Boone made it clear that he has full confidence in Domínguez’s ability to handle the position. “There’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to handle left field,” Boone stated in a short but firm message. Domínguez saw limited action with the Yankees in 2024, but expectations are high for him to take on a bigger role in 2025.

Domínguez has been part of the Yankees organization since signing in the 2019-2020 international class and has long been viewed as a future star. However, his progress was slowed in 2024 due to an elbow injury that kept him from playing more games in the majors, forcing him to spend time with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre affiliate.

Developing story…