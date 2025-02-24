MLB News: Report emerges on Giancarlo Stanton’s elbows, possibly hinting at his Yankees future in 2025

Giancarlo Stanton was a key contributor for the New York Yankees last season, helping them reach the postseason and ultimately compete for a World Series title, which they lost to the Dodgers. Now, the focus shifts to the health of his elbows, and a new report suggests a “positive outlook” for his future.

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, Stanton recently visited Yankees’ head doctor Chris Ahmad to evaluate both of his elbows. “This visit will likely include new testing and a review of Stanton’s treatment options,” the report stated. Notably, Stanton has been unable to swing a bat for the past month, making it likely that he will miss Spring Training games.

Miller further detailed that the primary focus is exploring treatment options for Stanton’s tennis elbow condition. The encouraging news is that surgery remains a last resort. “Surgery would be the last line of defense, but has so far not been seriously considered,” Miller wrote. The Yankees’ designated hitter has missed time in the past due to injuries that ultimately required surgical procedures.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after being named the American League Championship Series MVP after beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

