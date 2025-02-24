Where to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Galatasaray will face off against Fenerbahce in a Matchday 25 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can stay connected to all the action, with the match available through multiple broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this exciting encounter.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 25 wraps up with a high-stakes edition of the Turkish Derby, as Galatasaray and Fenerbahce battle for more than just bragging rights—this showdown carries major title implications.

Galatasaray sit atop the Super Lig with 63 points and are shifting full focus to domestic competition after a disappointing Europa League exit. Fenerbahce, six points back at 57, are riding momentum from their European success and can close the gap to just three with a statement win in this critical clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce match be played?

Galatasaray play against Fenerbahce for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 25 this Monday, February 24. The action is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Alvaro Morata of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Advertisement

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce live in the USA, streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz.