Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce will face off against Istanbul Basaksehir in a Matchday 16 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA won’t miss a beat, with the game available across several broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment of this clash.
[Watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir online in the US on Fubo]
Fenerbahce are eager to bounce back after a challenging week that included a derby loss to Besiktas and a tough Europa League encounter with Athletic Bilbao. With the points gap to league leaders Galatasaray widening, Fenerbahce are focused on avoiding further setbacks.
However, their next opponent, Istanbul Basaksehir, present a tough challenge. Currently sitting in 7th place with 22 points, Basaksehir are just four points away from the Conference League spots and will be pushing for a win to move closer to those coveted positions.
When will the Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir match be played?
Fenerbahce will host Istanbul Basaksehir for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 16 this Sunday, December 15. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).
Jerome Opoku of Istanbul Basaksehir – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo
Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Time by State in the USA
ET: 11:00 AM
CT: 10:00 AM
MT: 9:00 AM
PT: 8:00 AM
How to watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir in the USA
Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz for full coverage.