Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir live in the USA: 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahce receive Istanbul Basaksehir in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Edin Dzeko of Fenerbahce
© IMAGO / Middle East ImagesEdin Dzeko of Fenerbahce

By Leonardo Herrera

Fenerbahce will face off against Istanbul Basaksehir in a Matchday 16 showdown in the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig. Fans in the USA won’t miss a beat, with the game available across several broadcast and streaming platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment of this clash.

[Watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir online in the US on Fubo]

Fenerbahce are eager to bounce back after a challenging week that included a derby loss to Besiktas and a tough Europa League encounter with Athletic Bilbao. With the points gap to league leaders Galatasaray widening, Fenerbahce are focused on avoiding further setbacks.

However, their next opponent, Istanbul Basaksehir, present a tough challenge. Currently sitting in 7th place with 22 points, Basaksehir are just four points away from the Conference League spots and will be pushing for a win to move closer to those coveted positions.

When will the Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir match be played?

Fenerbahce will host Istanbul Basaksehir for the 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig Matchday 16 this Sunday, December 15. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Jerome Opoku of Istanbul Basaksehir – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Jerome Opoku of Istanbul Basaksehir – IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Istanbul Basaksehir in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Fans can also tune in through beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz for full coverage.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

