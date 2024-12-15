Trending topics:
Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in the USA: 2024/2025 Scottish League Cup

Celtic receive Rangers for the 2024/2025 Scottish League Cup final. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic
© IMAGO / Focus ImagesKyogo Furuhashi of Celtic

By Leonardo Herrera

Celtic will face off against Rangers in what will be the 2024/2025 Scottish League Cup final. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Celtic vs Rangers online in the US on Paramount+]

One of European football’s most storied rivalries is set to ignite this weekend as Celtic and Rangers clash in the latest edition of the Old Firm, this time with the Scottish League Cup on the line. Celtic, sitting atop the Premiership standings, enter the match after a hard-fought goalless draw against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Rangers, currently trailing in the domestic league, view this as a golden opportunity to claim silverware. Fresh off an impressive showing against Tottenham in Europa League action, they bring renewed confidence to this high-stakes encounter.

When will the Celtic vs Rangers match be played?

Celtic will take on Rangers this Sunday, December 15, for the 2024/2025 Scottish League Cup final. Kickoff is set for 10:30 AM (ET).

Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers – IMAGO / Focus Images

Celtic vs Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 AM

CT: 9:30 AM

MT: 8:30 AM

PT: 7:30 AM

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Scottish League Cup clash between Celtic and Rangers in the USA on Paramount+Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.

