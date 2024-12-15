Where to watch AVS vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 Primeira Liga

Benfica will visit AVS in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/25 Primeira Liga season, promising an exciting matchup as both teams look to gain crucial points. Fans in the USA can find complete viewing options, including channel listings and streaming guides, to catch all the action live.

After a dominant start with 11 straight wins, Sporting CP suffered back-to-back defeats, giving Benfica an opening to capitalize. Benfica seized the opportunity, claiming victories in both Matchday 12 and 13 to close the gap. However, Sporting quickly rebounded, securing a win in Matchday 14 to snap their losing streak.

This leaves Benfica with little margin for error, as they must win to keep pace. They face a favorable matchup against AVS, one of the league’s worst teams so far, sitting at 11 points and in the relegation playoff spots, desperate to secure points to escape danger.

When will the AVS vs Benfica match be played?

AVS will face Benfica in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga this Sunday, December 15, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Guillermo Ochoa of AVS – IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

AVS vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch AVS vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Primeira Liga clash between AVS and Benfica live in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include GolTV, Fanatiz.