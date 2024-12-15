Where to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Carolina Panthers will face off against Dallas Cowboys in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a challenging position as the season progresses, with each game feeling like an uphill battle. Sitting at 5-8, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, though not entirely out of reach. To keep their postseason dreams alive, the Cowboys must string together wins.

The Panthers, at 3-10, have long been eliminated from playoff contention, but they’ll still look to close out the season on a high note. While the stakes are much higher for Dallas, Carolina could play spoiler in what promises to be a hard-fought contest. For the Cowboys, this game is a must-win to stay in the hunt and keep their slim postseason chances alive.

When will the Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys match be played?

Carolina Panthers play against Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.