Cam Ward‘s season with the Miami Hurricanes was undoubtedly one of the best in the NCAAF. Even though his team fell short of reaching the coveted playoffs, his outstanding performance earned him a spot as a Heisman Trophy candidate. Next year, the QB plans to enter the NFL, and he made it clear which team should select him in the upcoming draft.

With only one game remaining for Mario Cristobal’s team, many are already beginning to envision what the near future holds. This includes talented QB Ward, who, in statements to the press during the Heisman ceremony, made it clear which team should be his next destination.

“The tape says it all,” Ward said. “You’re going to get a competitor out of me. The City of New York… I probably won’t ever stay in the city. I’ll stay in New Jersey, all day, every day… it’s too much out here (New York). I’m just vibing and just trying to make some football plays for the Giants.”

The Giants’ campaign this season is undoubtedly one of the weakest in the NFL, which could result in the worst record and, consequently, the highest pick in the upcoming draft. This situation hasn’t occurred since 1965. The Raiders are in a similar position, also showing interest in Shedeur Sanders.

Could Ward end up with the Giants?

Ward‘s extraordinary campaign with his team will likely make him one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. With the NFL season still in its final stages, several franchises that have underperformed will likely have the opportunity to pick earlier than others.

Such is the case for the Giants, who currently hold a record of two wins and eleven losses, placing them at the bottom of the NFC East. Another franchise vying for the title of worst team of the season are the Las Vegas Raiders.

The scenario for the New York Giants is as follows: with Malik Nabers as their only standout player and having cut Daniel Jones midway through the season, selecting a quarterback to bolster the offense has become imperative. Not only could Ward be a potential pick, but Shedeur Sanders is also an option, although the latter seems like a more distant possibility for the Giants.

Cam Ward’s impressive stats this season

A large part of the Miami Hurricanes‘ excellent campaign this season can undoubtedly be attributed to Ward’s talent displayed in every game. The former Washington State quarterback led his team to compete fiercely against all their opponents, coming very close to securing a playoff spot.

Throughout this challenging season, Ward managed to throw for 4,123 yards, a nation-leading 36 touchdowns, and only accumulated seven interceptions across all his games. Performances worthy of a standout player.

The next and final game that QB Ward and his teammates will play with Miami will be on Saturday, December 28, against Iowa State. The game will be part of the Pop-Tarts Bowl and will take place in Orlando, Florida.