Where to watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Cleveland Browns will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for another win as they look to extend their dominant season. After suffering their only loss of 2024 to the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have bounced back with an impressive 12-1 record, and they’re eager to make it 13-1.

Their next challenge comes against the struggling Cleveland Browns, who sit at 3-10 and are out of the playoff picture. While the Browns have nothing left to play for in terms of postseason hopes, the motivation to take down the high-flying Chiefs could drive them to pull off an upset, making this matchup anything but a walk in the park for Kansas City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Cleveland Browns will face Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Jameis Winston of Cleveland Browns – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

see also NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs get player back to help Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl race

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on CBS.