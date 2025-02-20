76ers star delivers strong message to NBA teams about facing LeBron James and Luka Doncic’s Lakers

With the addition of Luka Doncic to the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers have firmly positioned themselves as one of the most formidable contenders in the league. Alongside LeBron James, Doncic forms a dynamic duo that has opponents shaking in their boots. Not to be overlooked, Austin Reaves is also having his best season yet, making the Lakers a terrifying force on both ends of the court. Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers recently weighed in, offering a warning to the rest of the NBA.

On the Podcast P, George shared his thoughts about the pairing of LeBron and Luka, emphasizing their high basketball IQs and complementary skill sets. “I think it’s gonna work because both of them are high-level IQ players. They understand spacing, they understand pick-and-rolls, they see plays two or three steps ahead, and they know how to manipulate the defense. They are both obviously great with the ball in their hands,” George said.

George also expressed relief that the Lakers rescinded their acquisition of Mark Williams, adding that games against the Lakers would be a “nightmare” for the league. “Thank God the Mark Williams trade didn’t go through…” he said. “Good luck in the West—it’s gonna be a nightmare when you play the Lakers.”

How George sees the Luka-LeBron duo working

Paul George is particularly optimistic about the synergy between LeBron and Luka, noting how their complementary skill sets and basketball IQ will likely make them an unstoppable pairing. “I think that’s why Luka was brought over, so Bron can be off the ball more and not have to make all the plays. I think it’s gonna work, man. I think it’s a ‘pick-your-poison’ type situation because both those guys can set up the defense,” George explained.

“When they get into their pick-and-roll, your two best defenders are guarding LeBron and Luka, so now you gotta switch that. Bron is so big and strong that it’ll be hard to get under that screen. This will cause confusion, it’ll cause chaos. Whether the defender is switching out and guarding Luka or Bron, it’s a chain effect because of the size of these guys. They are 6’8” and 6’9” and can see over the defense.”

Luka’s early struggles with the Lakers

While the Lakers are 1-2 with Luka Doncic on the floor, there’s optimism that the team will eventually adapt and become an unstoppable force once the duo finds its rhythm.

Doncic has faced challenges in his three games with the Lakers, averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting just 35.6% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc. The Lakers suffered a disappointing 100-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, with Doncic’s performance falling well below expectations.

While the potential of the LeBron-Doncic duo is clear, the true test will be whether Doncic can find consistency and eventually take over as the NBA franchise leader. For now, the signs are promising, but the partnership will need more time to reach its full potential.

