Inter Miami coach praises Messi for his stunning goal and subtly criticizes Concacaf for the poor weather conditions

Inter Miami kicked off their 2025 Concacaf Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night. The match was highlighted by a brilliant strike from Argentine star Lionel Messi, who netted the only goal of the game. However, it was the difficult playing conditions that stole the spotlight, with Miami head coach Javier Mascherano subtly criticizing Concacaf for the poor climate in which the match was played.

The new head coach of Miami did not hold back in his assessment of the conditions. The wind chill reached a staggering -21°C, and Mascherano described the environment as inhumane. “I’m very proud of the players because I think it’s impossible to play in these conditions. It’s not human,” Mascherano said. “I’m really proud of them because they gave me 100% intensity and attitude. We’re happy, we’re halfway to qualifying, and now we need to try to rest after such a difficult game.”

Mascherano went on to explain how the extreme cold affected the players, noting that they could barely feel their extremities. “Outside, we didn’t feel anything, especially in our limbs. At one point, I couldn’t feel them. We spoke with the players, and they were feeling the same. It’s very hard when after five or ten minutes, you can’t feel your feet or hands.”

The match had already been postponed for 24 hours due to the freezing temperatures and snow. Despite the harsh conditions, Inter Miami, now under the guidance of Mascherano following the departure of Tata Martino, remained undefeated with the 1-0 win in Kansas. Messi’s stunning right-footed goal, set up by Sergio Busquets, could prove crucial in Miami’s hopes of advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Head coach Javier Mascherano of Inter Miami CF gestures in the second half of a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Mascherano’s praise for Messi

After Messi’s incredible goal, Mascherano took a moment to reflect on the magnitude of having the Argentine superstar on his team. “Maybe for those of us who know him, it’s normal because he’s done things like this a thousand times, but we’re very fortunate to have him on our team,” Mascherano said. “It was key, before his goal, that we were well-organized defensively, trying not to give too much space to the opponent and adjusting to each team we face.”

As for Messi’s future with the club, the 2025 season could be his last before his current contract expires. However, the dream for many at Inter Miami is that Messi’s tenure with the team extends through to the 2026 World Cup. Mascherano echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of appreciating Messi while he’s still around.

Miami’s strong start to 2025 season

Inter Miami’s impressive start to the 2025 campaign hasn’t gone unnoticed. The team remains undefeated, a testament to both the physical condition of their star players and the effective tactics of first-year head coach Javier Mascherano. So far, Miami has secured three wins and three draws in competitive fixtures, including victories over top clubs like América (Mexico), Universitario de Deportes (Peru), Sporting San Miguelito (Panama), Olimpia (Honduras), Orlando City, and Kansas City.

As Messi continues to shine, Inter Miami’s next test comes in Major League Soccer. The team will face New York City FC at home on February 22, looking to extend their undefeated streak. Following that, they’ll host Kansas City for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions League tie, where the weather in Florida will, of course, be much more favorable than what they faced in Kansas.

