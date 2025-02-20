Where to watch AS Roma vs Porto live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

AS Roma will face off against Porto in the second leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League round of 32. Here’s an overview of the kickoff time and how fans in the United States can watch the match live on TV or through streaming.

[Watch AS Roma vs Porto online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The first leg between these two rivals lived up to expectations, with a tough and hard-fought encounter that sets the stage for an exciting second-leg showdown in Rome. AS Roma hold a slight edge heading into the decisive match and will be considered the favorites.

However, Porto, with the 1-1 draw they got in Portugal, know the tie is still wide open and will be determined to make it difficult for the Italian side as they aim to secure their place in the round of 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the AS Roma vs Porto match be played?

AS Roma take on Porto this Thursday, February 20, for the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Alan Varela of FC Porto – Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Advertisement

AS Roma vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch AS Roma vs Porto in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League clash between AS Roma and Porto match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.