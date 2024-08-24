Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 28

LA Galaxy will face Atlanta United on MLS Matchday 28 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

The LA Galaxy are set to take on Atlanta United in a highly anticipated clash on MLS Matchday 28, promising an electrifying showdown in the 2024 season. Fans across the United States can tune in to catch all the action by checking the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA.

It’s a clash of contrasting ambitions as Atlanta United and the LA Galaxy face off. Atlanta United, currently 9th in the Eastern Conference with 28 points, are in desperate need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sitting six points behind Orlando City, the last team currently in a playoff spot, Atlanta are pushing hard to break into the top seven and secure a direct postseason berth.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Galaxy are fighting to protect their top spot in the Western Conference. With 49 points, they lead the pack, but their rivals Los Angeles FC and Real Salt Lake are hot on their heels. A win is crucial for the Galaxy to maintain their advantage and keep control of the conference as the regular season winds down.

When will the LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United match be played?

The LA Galaxy will take on Atlanta United this Saturday, August 24, in a pivotal Matchday 28 showdown of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024 MLS regular season clash between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United, live on MLS League Pass through Apple TV in the USA.

