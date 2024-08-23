Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba among Lionel Messi teammates who are out of contract at Inter Miami at the end of 2024

Inter Miami has a slew of important players who will be out of contract at the end of 2024, among them Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami has reportedly not yet opened talks with Jordi Alba or Luis Suárez, although, according to Tata Martino, the “desire” is there to have the former FC Barcelona stars return. Martino cited that MLS is a “tough” league due to all the roster and salary considerations and restrictions.

Both Suárez and Alba have been pivotal for the club. While both have their issues due to being over 33 years old, Alba and Suárez have been major contributors to the team. Lionel Messi, who has missed substantial time this season, has a contract until December of 2025.

In total, 16 players on the squad are up for renewal, and some of them are first-team players. Here are the contracts set to expire at Inter Miami in December of 2024:

Players Inter Miami Could Lose on Free Transfers

The following players all have contracts until December 2024, after which they will be free agents:

Inter Miami CF Defender Jordi Alba

Luis Suárez – Centre-Forward

Jordi Alba – Left-Back

Sergiy Kryvtsov – Centre-Back

Nicolás Freire – Centre-Back

Matías Rojas – Attacking Midfield

Franco Negri – Left-Back

Marcelo Weigandt – Right-Back

CJ dos Santos – Goalkeeper

Yannick Bright – Right-Back

Ryan Sailor – Centre-Back

Ian Fray – Centre-Back

Felipe Valencia – Right Winger

Noah Allen – Left-Back

Lawson Sunderland – Central Midfield

Leo Afonso – Centre-Forward

Cole Jensen – Goalkeeper

MLS teams usually wait until the end of the season to pick up contract options or make any major roster decisions. Various players on this list are sure to pique the interest of many MLS clubs, including the high-profile names.

