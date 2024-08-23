Trending topics:
MLS

Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba among Lionel Messi teammates who are out of contract at Inter Miami at the end of 2024

Inter Miami has a slew of important players who will be out of contract at the end of 2024, among them Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.

Luis Suarez
© IMAGOLuis Suarez

By Kelvin Loyola

Inter Miami has reportedly not yet opened talks with Jordi Alba or Luis Suárez, although, according to Tata Martino, the “desire” is there to have the former FC Barcelona stars return. Martino cited that MLS is a “tough” league due to all the roster and salary considerations and restrictions.

Both Suárez and Alba have been pivotal for the club. While both have their issues due to being over 33 years old, Alba and Suárez have been major contributors to the team. Lionel Messi, who has missed substantial time this season, has a contract until December of 2025.

In total, 16 players on the squad are up for renewal, and some of them are first-team players. Here are the contracts set to expire at Inter Miami in December of 2024:

Players Inter Miami Could Lose on Free Transfers

The following players all have contracts until December 2024, after which they will be free agents:

Jordi Alba

Inter Miami CF Defender Jordi Alba

  • Luis Suárez – Centre-Forward
  • Jordi Alba – Left-Back
  • Sergiy Kryvtsov – Centre-Back
  • Nicolás Freire – Centre-Back
  • Matías Rojas – Attacking Midfield
  • Franco Negri – Left-Back
  • Marcelo Weigandt – Right-Back
  • CJ dos Santos – Goalkeeper
  • Yannick Bright – Right-Back
  • Ryan Sailor – Centre-Back
  • Ian Fray – Centre-Back
  • Felipe Valencia – Right Winger
  • Noah Allen – Left-Back
  • Lawson Sunderland – Central Midfield
  • Leo Afonso – Centre-Forward
  • Cole Jensen – Goalkeeper
MLS 2024 Salaries: 25 of the best players and what they earn

see also

MLS 2024 Salaries: 25 of the best players and what they earn

MLS teams usually wait until the end of the season to pick up contract options or make any major roster decisions. Various players on this list are sure to pique the interest of many MLS clubs, including the high-profile names.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends big warning before Chiefs vs Ravens in Week 1

Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: AI explains in which areas the Real Madrid star is better
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo: AI explains in which areas the Real Madrid star is better

Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?
NBA

Magic Johnson reveals his pick for the NBA GOAT: Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan?

NFL News: 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk to a shocking NFC team
NFL

NFL News: 49ers could trade Brandon Aiyuk to a shocking NFC team

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions