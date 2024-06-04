The 2024 Copa America is very close and all teams are already preparing for it. Now, Mexico and Uruguay will face in International Friendly match to prepare for this tournament. In this article you’ll find all the information on where to watch this game live in the USA.
[Watch Mexico vs Uruguay live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Denver isn’t typically a destination for the Mexican National team, but now El Tricolor has chosen to play at Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.
On Friday, Mexico secured a 1-0 victory over Bolivia. Now, Jaime Lozano’s team is gearing up to face a formidable opponent in Uruguay, widely considered one of the top contenders for the upcoming Copa America.
When will the Mexico vs Uruguay match be played?
This International Friendly game between Mexico and Uruguay will be played this Wednesday, June 5 at 9:00 PM (ET).
Mexico vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA
ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM
How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay in the USA
This International Friendly between Mexico and Uruguay game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision.
