The Penn State Nittany Lions‘ journey in the NCAAF continues to progress strongly, especially after their resounding victory over the SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. Drew Allar was the one who led the team to another win, though despite this, he couldn’t avoid criticism for his performance. However, the quarterback responded with poise to those who were displeased with his play.

“I don’t care what anybody says about me or my team or my coach,” Allar said after the game, as quoted by Tyler Donohue on X (formerly Twitter). “At the end of the day, our process is our process. The only opinions that matter are the ones in the Lasch building.”

He also added: “Me personally, I don’t care what anybody says about me from the outside. … I saw a quote, like, ‘Why would you take criticism from someone that you would never take advice from?’ And that kind of sticks for me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Allar addressed the criticism he received, even extending to head coach James Franklin: “Coach Franklin gets a lot of criticism that’s undeserved,” Allar said. “Winning his 100th game is special, and to have it on a stage like the playoffs, at home in Beaver Stadium, is truly special.”

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back to pass during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA.

Advertisement

After the commanding 38-10 victory over the SMU Mustangs, Franklin’s team earned the right to compete in the CFP’s next round, where they will face the Boise State Broncos, led by Ashton Jeanty, next Saturday December 31rd in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

see also Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes something clear about Will Howard's performance after win vs Volunteers

James Franklin shared his reflection on the victory over SMU

Without a doubt, the resounding victory of the Nittany Lions over the Mustangs is even more impressive when considering the level at which Franklin’s team approached the game. Once the victory was secured, the coach spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on the match.

Advertisement

“I want them to experience what it’s like to win a Big 10 championship and play in that type of game. In that stadium, in that environment,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you know, talk about battling in the country to try and either get a BYE in week one or get a home game. We were able to do that. To watch Saul leaving the field today, he was taking a moment in his last game at Beaver Stadium. He’s played here for nine, ten, eleven years, however long he’s been here,” the HC stated per The Daily Collegian’s Lyle Alenstein.

Additionally, the coach commented on Sal Wormley’s exit from the field: “He didn’t want to leave the field. Not an emotional guy. He’s emotional. It’s emotional for all of us. A lot of college coaches I saw this week talking about this is a four-game season; it’s not. It’s a one-game season with an average of 65 plays on offense, 65 plays on defense, and 20 plays on special teams. And how you value those reps how you value those reps, and how you prepare for those reps. We give you an opportunity to play again. We’re a one-game season, and we just extended our season one more game, 65 more plays,” Franklin concluded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penn State head coach, James Franklin, during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl featuring the 11 Ole Miss Rebels and the 10 Penn State Nittany Lions, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The defense was the key to the game

Franklin praised his team’s defensive performance, highlighting how they dominated and controlled the tempo, preventing the SMU Mustangs from gaining any momentum.

Advertisement

In statements to 247 Sports’ Tyler Donohue, the head coach, with a brief and concise phrase, reflected what the work of his defense meant in this game: “Maybe the best performance on the defensive side of the ball that I’ve seen in a half,” Franklin said.