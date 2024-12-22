Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson have plenty of work to do in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL season. And to the long list of areas where the Pittsburgh Steelers must improve we may have to add another important aspect of the game: discipline.

The latest update on the NFL’s gameday accountability report includes two Steelers players, who happen to be weapons for Wilson on offense, due to a controversial situation that took place in Week 15.

We’re talking about tight end Darnell Washington and wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who were both fined for getting involved in a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL charged Washington $6,760, whereas Austin was deducted $6,173.

Discipline has been a problem for the Steelers in 2024 NFL season

The episode took place in the first quarter of the game, with Washington blocking Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. out of the field even after Steelers running back Najee Harris went out of bounds.

Russell Wilson and Head Coach Mike Tomlin during training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.

From there, multiple players from both sides got engaged in the brawl, with Austin getting penalized for pushing Eagles CB Cooper DeJean away from Washington. The wideout was the only player flagged that day but the NFL eventually fined Slay and DeJean $14,069 each.

As the leaders of this team, Tomlin and Wilson will probably want to work on this, especially since Austin had no regrets about his reaction: “If I see plenty of Eagles come up and surround [Darnell], like, yeah, I’m going to come in and help my dog, but I guess being the biggest guy out there, I’m going to get flagged.”

Discipline is definitely something the Steelers have to work on, as they had at least one player fined by the NFL since Week 10. Of course, this is far from ideal considering how many things Tomlin and Wilson already need to improve on.

A huge test ahead for Tomlin and Wilson’s Steelers

Following a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, the Steelers see their chances of clinching the AFC North at risk as they Baltimore has already caught up with a 10-5 record.

To make things worse, Tomlin and Wilson will not have much time to work before their next game. The Steelers return to action on Wednesday against none other than two-time defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Needless to say, this game could be very telling for Pittsburgh. Not only will it put Tomlin and Wilson’s resolve to the test, but also the team’s championship aspirations and, of course, its discipline.